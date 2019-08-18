Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,040,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 9,558,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

