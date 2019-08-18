Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 288,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 5,260,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

