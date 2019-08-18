Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 2,923 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $651,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,397.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,240. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.34. 1,076,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $220.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

