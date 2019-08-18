QLC Chain Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Gate.io. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $60,878.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00268579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.01323158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000443 BTC.

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

