Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) vs. Janel (NASDAQ:JANL) Head to Head Analysis

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.20% 16.86% 6.81% Janel N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Qiwi and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $441.00 million 2.64 $56.99 million $0.96 19.89 Janel $67.52 million 0.13 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Janel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Janel does not pay a dividend. Qiwi pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Qiwi has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -2.54, indicating that its share price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiwi beats Janel on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

