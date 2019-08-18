PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 19.6% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $8,553.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.02 or 0.04993775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,649,131,265 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinall, CoinExchange, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

