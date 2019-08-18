Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 129,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

