Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,180 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,472,000 after purchasing an additional 197,294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

