Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE:AER opened at $52.11 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

