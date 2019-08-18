Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.24 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 9.4% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 146.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $2,352,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $7,020,701.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,866,292.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,374 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

