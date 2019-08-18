ProChain Price Reaches $0.11 (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. ProChain has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $324,570.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ProChain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.93 or 0.04992848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ProChain

PRA is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

