Power Ledger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $485,423.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Binance, Gate.io and ABCC. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $21.99 million and $485,423.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01307560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,600,286 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, TDAX, ABCC, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, DigiFinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

