Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Post alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Post by 2,145.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 523,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. Post has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.