Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,820,000 after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,152 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. TheStreet downgraded Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Mylan stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 5,901,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,912,588. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.