Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 389,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.09. 2,929,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,246. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $61.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

ETFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

