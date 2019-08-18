Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 66,987 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,987 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 4.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $65,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 811,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.