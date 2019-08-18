PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $49,120.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

