Platinum 24 Hour Volume Tops $324,757.00 (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Platinum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. Platinum has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00269244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.01324436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

