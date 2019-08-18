Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $758,936.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market cap of $758,936.00 and approximately $7,828.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 51,512,589 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

