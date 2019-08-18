Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

