Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.34.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Capital One Financial cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $353,800 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.