Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 5.6%

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $26.67, 193,688 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 331,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Phreesia news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

