Phonecoin (PHON) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,614.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $10,614.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded 65.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01320398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 103,073,711 coins and its circulating supply is 102,673,461 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

