Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,090 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 28,267,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,506,988. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

