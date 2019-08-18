PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,182,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.76. 3,405,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

