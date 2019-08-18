Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $16,511.00 and $175.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 916,483 coins and its circulating supply is 796,650 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.