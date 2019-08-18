Pendal Group Ltd Takes $47,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,048,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,229,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,210,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,267,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 866,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,530,000 after buying an additional 85,845 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

NYSE IEX traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 454,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,352 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,461. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

