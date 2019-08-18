Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $159,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,709,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 101,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,112. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

