Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

