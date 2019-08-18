Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TEUM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pareteum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Pareteum stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

