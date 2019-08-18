Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $308.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

