Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Pan American Silver worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,283,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $14,513,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $15,283,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,470,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 3,067,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.