Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Down 7.1%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.41 and last traded at $199.27, approximately 4,995,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 1,271,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.61.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average is $225.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $2,369,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 940,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,669,785.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock valued at $39,067,840 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

