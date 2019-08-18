Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Down 7.1%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.41 and last traded at $199.27, approximately 4,995,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 1,271,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.61.
PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average is $225.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $2,369,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 940,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,669,785.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock valued at $39,067,840 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
