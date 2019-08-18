OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Head to Head Analysis

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend.

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.33 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.19 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.89% 6.04% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

