OST Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. OST has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $405,133.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinsuper, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01308563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000440 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,839,263 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, IDCM, OKEx, Coinsuper, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.