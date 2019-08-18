Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.8% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $73.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Nir Wolf sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $462,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $2,340,736. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.