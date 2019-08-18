Opacity (OPQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,016.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $17,016.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.01328730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

