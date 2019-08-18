OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Holdings Increased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.21.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

