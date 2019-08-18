Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

