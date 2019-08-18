Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Clearshares LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 777,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,107,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,168. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25.

