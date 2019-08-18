Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,898 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,785. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.