Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,208 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

