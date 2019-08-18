Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Okta were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Okta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Okta by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $198,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,415.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $33,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,313,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,707 shares of company stock valued at $84,939,310 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

