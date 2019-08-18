Odyssey Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Odyssey has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $749,856.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex and CoinTiger. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00270059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.01321284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Upbit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.