Obyte Price Hits $24.31 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Obyte has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $10,390.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $24.31 or 0.00235109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, Obyte has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269919 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01320398 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023942 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095633 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte Coin Trading
Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.