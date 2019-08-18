Obyte Price Hits $24.31 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Obyte has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $10,390.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $24.31 or 0.00235109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, Obyte has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01320398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

