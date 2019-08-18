Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 25.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $4,883,962.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,304.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 661,336 shares valued at $86,643,260. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.44. 931,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

