Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,324 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,284. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

