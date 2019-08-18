Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 846,791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 290,557 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3,550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 273,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,587,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $103.65 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

