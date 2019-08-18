Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,378. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,410. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

