Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 13,804,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $4,219,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,412.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,125. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

